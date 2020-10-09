With Conor McGregor agreeing to have a rematch with Dustin Poirier, but only in 2020, fans have just been wondering when the fight could take place. His coach, John Kavanagh recently suggested that the bout could be taking place in December.

Fans have been pumped up to see a rematch between McGregor and Poirier for a long time. Therefore when it was confirmed that the UFC had looked to book this fight, and that both Conor and Dustin had agreed to it, the excitement was palpable. The only things remaining were an official confirmation from the UFC that the bout was official, and a date with which the fight will take place.

John Kavanagh Dropped A Hint For A Possible Date?

The original thought was that McGregor and Poirier would face off as a new main event for UFC 255 in November. However Conor’s coach, John Kavanagh, recently took to Twitter to suggest that the fight could be taking place in December instead, by sharing a picture from the movie The Karate Kid, in which Mr. Miyagi is pointing to a poster with the date December 19th. This even prompted a response from Dustin, who seemed to imply that something was in the works for this date.

While there is a UFC event scheduled for December 19th, it is not a PPV, meaning it is unlikely that this is the date of the fight. However UFC 256, which also lost its main event recently, is slated for the week before, on December 12th. Perhaps this could be the date that Kavanagh is hinting at.

Tony Ferguson Goes Off On Dustin Poirier

Not everybody is excited to see that Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor could be running it back. Tony Ferguson replied to one of Dustin’s tweets to go off on the Diamond. He was originally supposed to face Dustin, before failed negotiations led to the bout falling through. So El Cucuy spared no words when telling Dustin how he felt about the news that he could be facing Conor.

“What A Sell Out, Taking A Bribe From An International Terrorist. Good Job Kid. I Represent America. All That Talk About The Fight Game Only To Be Afraid & Be Left Behind Out Of The Loop. Take The Money & Be Proud Fake.”

Considering the fact that Dustin already turned down one fight, in order to show respect to Tony Ferguson, it is hard to blame him for accepting the fight with Conor McGregor. On the other hand, Tony’s frustration is certainly understandable, as he is now somewhat the odd man out. Nevertheless, it seems hard to believe that if Ferguson was in Dustin’s shoes, that he would not have made the same decision.

What do you make of the possible suggestion from John Kavanagh? Do you think Tony Ferguson is justified in his frustration?