Donald Trump Believes Joe Rogan Should Stop Apologizing For N-Word Controversy

Joe Rogan has the support of former president Donald Trump.

The UFC commentator has come under fire after a recent video clip was released compiling all his uses of the n-word on his podcast over the years.

Many were appalled by the video and have since called for Spotify to cut ties with him and effectively cancel him. Rogan would apologize soon after and received the support of many within the combat sports community.

He has now also received support from Trump, who believes he needs to stop apologizing to the media and get on with his life.

“Joe Rogan is an interesting and popular guy, but he’s got to stop apologizing to the Fake News and Radical Left maniacs and lunatics,” Trump said in a statement posted by Liz Harrington. “How many ways can you say you’re sorry? “Joe, just go about what you do so well and don’t let them make you look weak and frightened. That’s not you and it never will be!”

Spotify Not Cutting Ties With Joe Rogan

It’s not surprising that Trump showed solidarity with Rogan.

And while many have hoped that Spotify would cut ties with Rogan, that won’t be happening anytime soon as per their CEO Daniel Ek.

“I think it’s important you’re aware that we’ve had conversations with Joe and his team about some of the content in his show, including his history of using some racially insensitive language. Following these discussions and his own reflections, he chose to remove a number of episodes from Spotify. He also issued his own apology over the weekend. “While I strongly condemn what Joe has said and I agree with his decision to remove past episodes from our platform, I realize some will want more,” Ek said in the memo. “And I want to make one point very clear – I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer. We should have clear lines around content and take action when they are crossed, but canceling voices is a slippery slope. Looking at the issue more broadly, it’s critical thinking and open debate that powers real and necessary progress.”

All in all, it seems like the right decision.