Donald Cerrone Coach: McGregor ‘Just Has A Left Hand’

Cerrone Coach Dismissive Of McGregor’s Chances To Win

Donald Cerrone faces what many consider his toughest challenge to date, in a bout with Conor McGregor. However, his coach does not think the fight is that hard.

Cerrone has been fighting in the UFC for a long time, bouncing between lightweight and welterweight. As a result, he has earned more wins inside the Octagon than anyone. He has truly faced the best of the best over the years.

Now, Cerrone will be facing off against former lightweight champ Conor McGregor. The bout, which takes place at 170lb, is certainly the biggest of his career. Although many people have been dismissive of his chances to win, saying he has little chance.

One person who thinks the opposite, is Jafari Vanier, head coach to Donald Cerrone. Speaking in Cowboy’s docuseries “More Than A Cowboy,” Vanier explains that his student has more ways to win than the Irishman. (h/t MMAJunkie)

“If I were to look at the two, he’s got a lot more to worry about than we do,” said Vanier, regarding McGregor’s chances over Cerrone. “We’ve got multiple submission victories, head-kick knockout victories, we’ve got decisions. He just has a left hand. You don’t see Conor submitting anybody, you don’t even see the guy going on the ground – very rare, right? Not saying we’re going to force the fight to the ground, but what I’m saying is he’s got a lot more to worry about than we do.”

Specifically, Vanier says Cerrone only has to worry about the left early on.

“We just have to worry about a left hand in that first round – him coming out on fire,” Vanier said. “You’ve never really seen (Cerrone) ever gas. After the first round and a half for Conor, (he) fades. There’s not a lot of pop in that left hand any more, footwork goes down, his hands are heavy. So I mean these are all things that you watch and see, so these are no secrets to what’s going on. “So for us, it’s just a matter of capitalizing on those things, making sure we’re very aware, eyes open in that first round, stay away from that left hand. We stay away from that left hand, it’s going to be a short night.

Who do you think will win, when Donald Cerrone meets Conor McGregor at UFC 246, on January 18th, 2020?