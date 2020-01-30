Dom Reyes Will Warn Referee of Jon Jones Eye Pokes

Dominick Reyes Plans on Warning the Ref to Beware of Jon Jones Eye Pokes

Some of the most successful mixed martial artists of all time are known for a signature move in their arsenal. For Conor McGregor, it’s his dangerous left hand. For Valentina Shevchenko, it’s her lightning-quick reflexes that lead to a variety of counter strikes. And, for UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, it’s his trademark oblique kick. Or, is it? Over the years, many UFC fans have been critical of how Jones uses his reach to his advantage. In many of his fights, Jon would accidentally poke his opponent in the eye. Now, it’s a running joke in the MMA world that Jones has used the eye poke to his advantage. However, his upcoming challenger Dominick Reyes will be warning the referee to look out for all eye pokes from Jones.

Reyes will be facing Jones at UFC 247 on February 8th at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. In preparation to sell the bout, Reyes spoke with MMA fighting. During the conversation, Dom makes it a point to speak about the eye pokes that Jones is infamous for. And, he made it known that he would be making sure that those same tactics won’t happen to him when the men square off.

Reyes Speaks to the Media

“It’s something where it is what it is. Not much I can do about it except give the referee an advanced “hey man, please look out for this, he’s notorious for this,” said Reyes. “It’s a blatant rule break. You can’t do it. It’s in the rules. It’s been talked about many times. Either you’re going to do it or you’re not going to do it. It’s up to me on fight night to talk to the ref and make him aware,” finished Dominick. (via mma fighting)

Eye Pokes

Eye pokes aren’t always a factor when it comes to Jon Jones fights. However, warning the referee ahead of time signifies the kind of fight that Reyes believes he will be in.

Do fans think that eye pokes will take place in the fight? And, will they play a significant role in the outcome? Let us know in the comments below.