Dominick Reyes Shows Gnarly Leg Pictures Following Jon Jones L:oss

Dominick Reyes Displays Graphic Pics Of Battered Leg Following UFC 247

Dominick Reyes was on the losing end of his UFC 247 Light Heavyweight title fight against Jon Jones. Now he shows us just how much damage he took in the fight.

Reyes was considered by some to be a heavy underdog leading into his first shot at UFC gold. However, he would ultimately exceed those expectations, by taking it to the champ early in the fight, with some hard body shots and leg kicks. Although he would eventually lose a unanimous decision, in the eyes of many, he should have won the bout.

On the other hand, Reyes was not the only one who landed some hard leg kicks throughout the fight. Jones also landed some hard shots of his own, especially towards the end of the fight. According to an Instagram post from Dominick, these kicks piled up, and led to some pretty gruesome damage.

“Hey Everyone! I’m doin good, thanks for the tremendous support. MRI came back negative, but have some bruising from blunt force trauma. #peopleschamp #pricewepay“

Reyes is using some CBD cream on a pretty awfully bruised leg in the pictures. Luckily, he explains in the post that there is nothing too seriously wrong with the leg, only deep bruising. Therefore, with a little bit of time, and helpful ointments, he should be able to get back to training soon.

Dominick Reyes is calling himself the People’s Champ, following his controversial loss to Jon Jones. Whether or not you agree with that, he definetly proved himself to be a worthy opponent for anyone in the 205lb division.