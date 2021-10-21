DJ Francesco Facchinetti Presses Charges Against Conor McGregor (Report)

Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti has reportedly gone ahead and filed charges against UFC lightweight Conor McGregor.

Facchinetti has alleged that McGregor randomly punched him in the face and broke his nose. The DJ claims he was with his wife hanging out with McGregor and Dee Devlin in Rome when the “Notorious” one struck him unprovoked.

Francesco Facchinetti’s Wife Speaks Out

Here’s what Facchinetti’s wife said about the incident on social media.

“Then out of nowhere, he threw a punch in the face of Francesco. He was inviting us to another party. Francesco said, ‘Okay, let’s go’ and he hit him. Luckily, he [Francesco] was very close so he [McGregor] couldn’t load up on his punch. Francesco flew back, fell on the table, and then on the ground. The first thing that came to mind was ‘are we kidding? Is it a show?’ Then I was paralyzed. I turned around and saw that his friends were holding him against the wall because he wanted to continue beating Francesco. Then they took him away. I turned on the light and the guards turned them off. Francesco was bleeding. I wanted to help him and the guards chased us away. “He will stay in Italy until October 26th. If you see him stay away from him. Don’t go near him and ask for autographs because he is an unstable and dangerous person.”

Italian DJ Reportedly Pressing Charges Against Conor McGregor

Facchinetti has already moved to file a lawsuit against Conor McGregor but it appears now he is pressing charges. CNN reported the news.

Here’s what the DJ told CNN about what he feels must be done about the alleged situation.

“He is dangerous. He needs to be stopped.”

UFC President Dana White is aware of the ramblings that have been going on but he isn’t sure exactly what transpired and who is telling the truth. Here’s what the UFC boss told media members recently.

“I honestly don’t even know enough about it to comment on it. Obviously, I’ve seen what you guys — you guys have seen more than me, actually, to be honest with you. I haven’t talked to Conor, so I don’t know what the truth is. I don’t know exactly what happened. So to comment on it, I really can’t.”

A spokesperson for St. Regis Rome issued a statement to CNN. In the statement, the spokesperson said that safety is always a number one priority and that the hotel will be fully cooperative with the police. The spokesperson also said that any available CCTV will be handed over to authorities during the investigation.

Middle Easy will keep you posted as more details from the situation with Facchinetti and McGregor emerge.