Dillon Danis Believes He’s “At the Top” and Fighters Don’t Actually Want to Fight

Dillon Danis is Confident He’s at the Top of MMA

Having confidence in yourself is a necessity when it comes to performing at maximum capacity in an MMA match. After all, “confidence breeds success.” However, there is a fine line between supreme confidence and delusion. For Bellator standout Dillion Danis, there is an obvious reason why fighters constantly call him out. It’s because he believes that he is the best and that he is currently “on top.” Whether that is confidence or delusion can be left up for interpretation.

Danis is still in the very beginning stages of his MMA career. With only 2 professional bouts under his belt, there are still a lot of accomplishments left to acquire. At Bellator 238, he’ll be taking on Kegan Gennrich to add a third fight to his resume.

Furthermore, there is also an incredible amount of learning in order to become a well rounded mixed martial artist. But, for Dillon, it’s not his fault that he hasn’t been able to get a lot of fights under his belt. In fact, he said that he’s been calling out people actively but they simply just don’t want to fight.

Dillon Speaks to the Media

In a recent interview, Danis discussed why he believes that fighters will continue to call him out. However, they will never make actual plans to go forward with fighting him.

“I mean, when you are at the top you got to have everyone coming after you. It comes with the territory, it doesn’t bother me too much. What kind of bothers me is these guys don’t want to actually fight me. They don’t want to do anything,” said Danis. I think people just use my name for media and it looks like I am the one that doesn’t want to do anything. But, f**k everybody to be honest.”

Bellator 238

Talk about supreme confidence. Regardless of Danis is a newcomer to the world of MMA, he has the confidence and belief of a 30 fight veteran.

Bellator 238 takes place on January 25th, at The Forum in Inglewood, California.