Dillon Danis: Conor McGregor is “One of the Best BJJ Guys, MMA Wise”

Dillon Danis Believes in Conor McGregor’s Jiu-Jitsu, Says He’s Well Prepared

At this point, it seems like Conor McGregor and Dillion Danis’s relationship is likened to Batman and Robin. No matter what McGregor does or says, Dillion is right there to cheer him on. Or, to stand up for him while he’s facing a backlash. As a jiu-jitsu black belt, Danis has extensive knowledge of the ground game. He believes that Conor possesses some of the best BJJ skills that he has seen from an MMA fighter. Furthermore, he thinks that if the fight goes to the ground, McGregor will be very prepared.

Danis has been one of McGregor’s training partners for quite some time now. As a high-level BJJ player under Marcelo Garcia, Danis knows a thing or two. In fact, on two separate occasions, Danis won the IBJJF World Championship at the brown belt level.

Danis on Conor McGregor’s BJJ

During an interview with the media, Dillion revealed where he believes Conor’s jiu-jitsu stands in regards to MMA. Also, he compared his game to other mixed martial artists that he has personally rolled with.

When asked about if McGregor would be ready if the right went to the ground, Danis responded by letting everyone know that Conor is prepared.

“Conor’s always been prepared, man,” said Danis. “Conor’s been one of the best jiu-jitsu guys that I’ve ever rolled with, like MMA-wise since I started training with him. His jiu-jitsu is on another level, and it always has been.”

History of Conor McGregor’s BJJ Usage in MMA

While that information could be true, it certainly doesn’t show in McGregor’s professional record. Conor has one professional win via submission on his record. The rear-naked choke victory came during 2012 when Conor won the Cage Warriors featherweight championship.

On the losing side, all of McGregor’s losses in his career have come via submission. The majority of those submissions losses have come in the form of a rear-naked choke.

It’ll be interesting to see if McGregor vs Cerrone at UFC 246 goes to the ground. According to coaches, it’s the best they’ve ever seen Conor look. And, according to Danis, his ground game is coming together nicely.

If all of those things are true, expect quite a “Notorious” comeback.