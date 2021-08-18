TJ Dillashaw Doesn’t Believe Sean O’Malley Will Be Champion: ‘He’s Got Too Many Holes’

TJ Dillashaw doesn’t expect Sean O’Malley to become a bantamweight champion.

O’Malley is one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC and is also one of the most popular thanks in part to his personality, lifestyle and style of fighting.

Many observers believe the UFC is also behind O’Malley by doing everything to promote him as well as give him more favorable matchups.

However, O’Malley isn’t undefeated.

He suffered his first loss to Marlon Vera last summer and although he has refused to acknowledge it as a loss partly due to his leg getting injured during the fight, the fact remains that “Sugar” was unable to win against arguably his toughest opponent yet.

That is one reason why Dillashaw believes O’Malley won’t be champion at 135 pounds.

“I don’t think he’ll become champion,” Dillashaw told Submission Radio. “He’s got too many holes. And they’re just feeding him the right fights cause he’s a huge draw, right? For one, they pumped him up, they put him in the UFC pump-up machine. They can do that to pretty much anyone if you have a little bit of character, if you can talk whatsoever, be a little bit colorful, they’ll pump you up. And he’s done a good job promoting himself. He’s done a really good job of that. And it takes work, man. When you see these guys that get pumped up, they’re also putting in the hard work. So, he does a good job of that. “But we see what happened as soon as he fought Chito. Chito is more of a top-ranked fighter, and he got finished in the first round.”

Dillashaw: Hopefully I Get Paid Against O’Malley

Dillashaw, however, reiterated that O’Malley was a draw.

And so, he is hoping O’Malley proves him wrong and gets to a level where they can both fight. In the process, Dillashaw gets to make some money.

“I mean, I don’t think that he will be champion, but he’s a good draw,” Dillashaw added. “Hopefully he can make it far enough to where I could use some of that thunder and get paid off it (laughs).”

