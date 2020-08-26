Fans oftentimes forget that longtime UFC veteran Diego Sanchez once fought Nick Diaz and won. However Diego remembers very well, as this fight led to some pretty intense trash talking from the Stockton native.

Few people have the type of mixed martial arts career that Sanchez has had. Not only did he win the first season of The Ultimate Fighter, but he is the only fighter from that season who is still competing. Sure he may have had some ups and downs, and some of his more recent choices have been a bit questionable. However he has long been one of the most entertaining fighters in the world, both in the cage and outside of it.

Nick Diaz Used To Talk Smack About Diego Sanchez Via Email

One of the funniest things about the lengthy amount of time Diego Sanchez has spent fighting, is that he started competing long before the era of smart phones and social media. He was recently reflecting on this time, when speaking on the Real Quick podcast with fellow TUF 1 contestant Mike Swick. As it turns out, since there was not DMs to slide into, Diego apparently used to get all kinds of hateful emails from none other than Nick Diaz.

“Well, me and Nick Diaz hated each other, man,” Sanchez said. “Nick Diaz used to send me e-mails. He found my e-mail, he talked to one of the MMA journalists at the time, there wasn’t many. Gave him my e-mail and he was e-mailing me hate mails. Bad s–t. Talking s–t about my mom, talking s–t about my dad, just trying to get under my skin with everything he had. He hated me, he hated the Ultimate Fighters because we got all that attention. He was in the spotlight at that time, he hated us and he hated me. That one was a good one, many moments, man.”

This is a pretty hilarious thing for Diego Sanchez to look back on, and it certainly lines up with the character of Nick Diaz. The world was a much simpler time when someone who wanted to insult you, had to either do it in person or through emails. It just serves as a reminder of the insane career that he has had.