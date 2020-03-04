Nate Diaz Throws Subliminal Twitter Shot Towards Conor McGregor

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor have been rivals for what feels like centuries now. And while McGregor seems to be looking ahead and leaving Diaz in the past, Nate still likes to take his shots at McGregor whenever possible. Conor has been focused on making his presence felt since his vicious KO of Donald Cerrone. Hoping for a rematch with Khabib, McGregor has been ready to fight any and all contenders. For Nate, he’s still taking shots at Conor by way of Twitter and other forms of social media.

Recently, it’s been rumored that Conor could potentially be facing Justin Gaethje this summer in his next fight. Which would put McGregor on pace to keep his promise that he would fight at least 3-4 times in 2020. As far as Nate is concerned, it doesn’t look like he believes that Conor will be keeping his word.

Diaz On Twitter Indirectly at Conor

Diaz tweeted what seemed like a subliminal shot at “The Notorious” one. The tweet read short and sweet:

What happened to your season?

I was allready back in by now wtf — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 4, 2020

McGregor vs Diaz 3

Honestly, the tweet doesn’t seem to make much sense. As far as Conor is concerned, he is still on pace to fight the number of times that he said he would. Furthermore, comprehending “I was already back in now” is a daunting task.

Remember, Diaz took a nearly three-year hiatus from the sport during his time away. And even after his BMF title fight at UFC 244, he’s yet to make another appearance inside of the octagon.

If Nate is looking for a trilogy bout with McGregor, he might just get his wish. Conor’s potential matchup with Gathje is not set in stone. So, a fight with Nate seems just as possible considering McGregor’s return will probably be during the UFC’s International Fight Week.