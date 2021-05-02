Nick Diaz Manager: Khamzat Chimaev Hasn’t Earned Right To Mega-Fight

It looks like a Nick Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight won’t be happening.

It was recently reported that Diaz — who has already informed UFC president Dana White that he wanted to fight again — was offered to Chimaev as a potential opponent.

Chimaev — who hasn’t competed since September due to a number of health issues — was certainly pleased with the prospect of a fight with the Stockton native.

“(Diaz is) a legend. Everybody knows him in this world, the MMA world. He’s good. These good guys, they’re like play gangsters. It’s going to be a good fight if he wants to fight against me. I don’t know. Maybe he’s scared,” Chimaev said. “I’m coming back, and we kill somebody, smash somebody. Now we have Diaz. I don’t know, both maybe someday? Both brothers. We’re going to see who is the real gangster. Chechen gangster is better than Stockton gangster.”

Diaz Manager Puts Rumors To Rest

However, that won’t be happening as Diaz’s manager Kevin Mubenga shot down any chances of that fight taking place.

“He’s a good prospect, respectfully, but he hasn’t earned the right to a mega-fight vs. Nick Diaz,” Mubenga told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani. “So let’s put those rumors to rest. “Nate’s up first; our focus is on that. We will narrow down more deserving opponents after the fight.”

Zero chance Nick Diaz’s return fight will be against Khamzat Chimaev, per his manager. Spoke to him today. Here’s what he had to say: pic.twitter.com/D6IY5S5z6J — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 1, 2021

In the end, it was a bizarre matchup that made very little sense so this is probably for the best.