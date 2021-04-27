Nick Diaz Reportedly Offered Khamzat Chimaev Fight In UFC Return, Chimaev Says ‘He’s Scared’

Dana White explained over the weekend that Nick Diaz was genuinely looking for a return to the Octagon. Now it seems that the UFC has offered him a fight with none other than Khamzat Chimaev.

Things have been a bit tumultuous between Diaz and the UFC for some time. Nick has not competed since 2015, but in recent times has suggested that he may be looking to get back to action soon.

However Dana was not very convinced of Nick’s devotion to fighting, questioning if he was serious about fighting. Nevertheless Nick has been regularly seen hitting the gym, looking shredded, and making it seem like he genuinely wants to fight.

Nick Diaz Offered Khamzat Chimaev

Over the weekend, Nick Diaz was in attendance for UFC 261. Following the event, Dana White said that he was there to talk about a UFC return, which was a step in the right direction, compared to previous discussions.

Now it seems like we have an idea of who the UFC wants to see Stockton’s favorite older brother fight. According to reports, it seems that the promotion offered Nick a bout with undefeated Chechen prospect Khamzat Chimaev.

According to sources, Nick Diaz has in fact been offered a fight with Khamzat Chimaev for his proposed Octagon return. Nothing set in stone yet. But the offer has been made. #UFC #MMA — Chris Taylor (@CTaylor_96) April 27, 2021

This would be the first fight for Chimaev since his battle with COVID-19, which has kept him sidelined since September. This is also something that he is down for, when speaking in an interview.

“(Diaz is) a legend. Everybody knows him in this world, the MMA world. He’s good. These good guys, they’re like play gangsters. It’s going to be a good fight if he wants to fight against me. I don’t know. Maybe he’s scared,” Chimaev said. “I’m coming back, and we kill somebody, smash somebody. Now we have Diaz. I don’t know, both maybe someday? Both brothers. We’re going to see who is the real gangster. Chechen gangster is better than Stockton gangster.”

Truth be told, it seems a little hard to believe that Nick Diaz would agree to fight someone like Khamzat Chiamev, simply because there is nothing for him to gain from that matchup. That said, if it does come together it would be fun to watch unfold.