Derek Brunson Has ‘Weird Feeling’ That Robert Whittaker Will Pull Out Of Israel Adesanya Rematch

UFC middleweight champ Israel Adesanya is expected to make the next defense of his title against Robert Whittaker, in a highly anticipated rematch. However Derek Brunson does not think this fight will ever happen.

Brunson has made a case for being one of the top contenders at 185lb after stringing together five straight wins since losing to Adesanya in 2018. After his most recent win, a submission over Darren Till, he began making the case for why he should have a rematch with Izzy.

Instead the Last Stylebender will apparently be having a rematch with Robert Whittaker. However speaking on the Food Truck Diaries, Derek said that he was not planning to take another fight just yet, because he does not think Whittaker will make it to fight night without pulling out.

“It’s crazy you know, sometimes this game is all about patience. If I wait, it could be late next year or the middle of next year (before the title fight happens). You’ve got guys like (Jared) Cannonier out there,” Brunson said. “But I have some weird feeling like Whittaker isn’t going to make it to the fight. So I’m like man, let’s see what happens. Give it a couple months, they’ve got some fights going on.”

Derek Brunson Trained With Soccer Dads

Given the way Israel Adesanya easily dispatched Derek Brunson the first time, there is not a huge amount of fans calling for a rematch, despite Derek’s subsequent run. However he says that this time around things will be different, because he is training differently.

He says that before the first fight with Izzy, he was training with people who were not pros, and did not push him in the gym. However he has now moved to Sanford MMA, one of the best gyms in the world, and he feels like he would be far better equipped this time around.

“I know things in the Izzy fight… you know, I’m back home and I’m training with soccer dads, and cardio kickboxing dads, and stuff like that. I just opened my gym,” Brunson said. “Imagine trying to get ready for a top fight and you don’t have — these guys, I’m just clowning in the gym so my heart rate isn’t getting up. That’s when I made the transition to Sanford, after that fight it’s been five in a row.”

Do you think Derek Brunson deserves to have a rematch with Israel Adesanya? Should he be the back up for the champ’s fight with Robert Whittaker?