Derek Brunson Calls For Title Shot Following Darren Till Win, Israel Adesanya Responds

Derek Brunson is only targeting a title shot next.

Brunson enjoyed a dominant performance over Darren Till in the UFC Vegas 36 headliner on Saturday night as he eventually earned the third-round submission win.

It made it five wins in a row for the American who has been a different yet dominant fighter since his last loss back in 2018. That setback notably came against current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and following his win over Till, Brunson decided to call him out.

“Israel Adesanya, boy, I ain’t workin’ all this time for nothing, boy. You next, boy! You next”

"Israel Adesanya, boy, I ain't workin' all this time for nothing, boy. You next, boy! YOU NEXT!"

The 37-year-old followed it by stating he was willing to wait to see how events transpired as far as Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker goes. However, he wants next.

“I’m not broke. I’ll sit and wait,” Brunson said. “I know Izzy and [Robert] Whittaker got a fight coming up. I’ll sit and wait. “That gives me five, six months to go ahead and get my body right and prepare for this really last, long title push that I’m trying to make.”

On standby for the winner of Adesanya vs Whittaker 2?

Adesanya Responds: Happy Father’s Day

It didn’t take Adesanya long to respond.

“Just woke up, Father’s Day, no breakfast in bed. I’m not mad I’m disappointed. *proceeds to choose violence*”

Just woke up, Father's Day, no breakfast in bed. I'm not mad I'm disappointed.

*proceeds to choose violence*

“Will watch the fights soon.”

Will watch the fights soon.

“Calm down…boy. You still a bum…son.”

Calm down…boy.

You still a bum…son.

Given that Brunson is 37, this certainly is his last push for that first-ever title shot. It would be even sweeter if he could win the belt while exacting revenge on Adesanya at the same time.

Adesanya defeated Brunson via first-round TKO when they met at UFC 230 back in November 2018.