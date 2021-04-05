Demetrious Johnson Reveals The One Opponent Who Got In His Head

When he was reigning as the UFC flyweight champion, Demetrious Johnson seemed like an unshakeable figure. However he says that there was one person who got into his head a bit during his time on top.

It goes without saying that Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson will go down in history as one of the best to ever do it. He held reign over the 125lb division for a staggering seven years, across 12 fights, barely being touched throughout his whole title run.

Nowadays, DJ is fighting for ONE Championships, where he was traded by the UFC in exchange for Ben Askren. He is 3-0 in the promotion, winning the Grand Prix tournament, and he will now be a part of the promotion’s debut on American television, when he takes on Adriano Moraes on TNT.

Demetrious Johnson Was Only Bothered By One Man

A common theme throughout the career of Demetrious Johnson, has been his cool headed demeanor in the face of all oncoming challenges. Even his upcoming foe in Moraes has been talking some trash about him, but it has been to no avail.

Speaking in a recent interview, DJ explained that he is not concerned with anything that his opponents have to say. In fact, he was able to laugh off the comments that Adriano had made about being faster and stronger than him.

“I doubt that I’ve met anybody in my life that’s faster than me in mixed martial arts. I haven’t met one person yet,” Johnson explained. “It’s another fight, and he believes that he’s faster, stronger. But you know, we get a chance to go in there and fight in a cage and see who’s faster or stronger… We’re going to see what happens.”

Not only is Johnson not bothered by the remarks Moraes has made about him, but he generally does not get caught up in the trash talking and mind games. That said, there is one person that got under Might Mouse’s skin when they fought.

According to Demetrious, the only fighter who’s mind games worked even in the slightest bit, was John Dodson. Of course, considering DJ won both of their fights, it is hard to imagine it perturbed him that much.

“I never let anybody get into my head. I think the one person that ever irked me or irritated me was just John Dodson. But other than that, there hasn’t been another athlete that ever did it,” Johnson explained.

Demetrious Johnson will certainly go down as one of the most beloved figures in the sport. It will be great to see him back in action this weekend, and to be able to watch it go down on TNT.