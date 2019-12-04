Alberto Del Rio Plans to Retire Tito Ortiz At Combate Americas PPV

Alberto Del Rio Says He Will Retire Tito Ortiz

Alberto Del Rio was once recognized as one of the best professional wrestlers working shows on the planet. But, before that, Alberto earned accolades in the amateur wrestling scene that were on Olympic levels. With 14 professional MMA bouts under his belt, Del Rio has all of the confidence in the world that he will defeat Tito Ortiz. Additionally, with their bout set for Combate Americas, ADR believes that he end Tito’s career.

Alberto has been making his media runs from cool indie platforms like Unknown MMA all the way up to Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on ESPN. During his appearance with Ariel, Alberto made it clear that this would be his last MMA fight ever. Additionally, he explained the origins of the Tito fight and how he believes it will end.

ADR Discusses Origins of Fighting Tito Ortiz

“It started 10 months ago when I talked to Cambell McClaren. And, I said amigo I’m ready to fight one more time. One last time and of course I want to do it here in Combate Americas,” said Del Rio. “We started looking for opponents because my one condition only was I wanted to face someone important. Someone relevant, someone with a name. Because based on my position in the company I could have faced anyone. But, I wanted something with meaning,” finished Del Rio.

After doing research, ADR recognized that Tito wasn’t under any contract with any organization. That’s when he realized that he would be the perfect opponent for his last bout. And, for one night only, and one last fight, the quality of competition is worth it.

Del Rio Confident in Winning

Alberto also expressed that he’s not just showing up to spread awareness for Latino fighters in Combate. He’s also confident that he can win the contest. So certain, that he furthermore believes that he could end Tito’s career.

“(I’m) ready to end his (Tito Ortiz) career because he’s going to have to retire after this fight,” finished Del Rio.

Both Del Rio and Ortiz have decorated wrestling backgrounds. It’s very possible that they will both be on display as Combate prepares for its first Pay Per View event.