DC Fires Back at Jon Jones Self-Edited Video on Social Media

Death, taxes, and beef between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier are some of the only certainties in life. Which, is especially proven true while taking a glace down their Twitter timelines. Recently, Cormier said that he doesn’t believe Jon has enough power to knock out heavyweights. Next, Jones responded with an edited video proving DC otherwise. Now, Cormier has taken yet another shot at Jones, proving his point once and for all.

Cormier on Jones Power

Previously, Cormier spoke with Ariel Helwani on their show entitled “DC & Helwani.” During the stream, Ariel asked DC about his thoughts on Jon Jones in the heavyweight division. Another conversation that arose was if Jon had the power to knock out heavyweights on the roster. In the opinion of Cormier, Jon doesn’t possess that power.

Jon Responds to DC on Twitter

Since then, Jones responded to DC on social media with a helpful suggestion. During their second fight, Jon was able to land a head kick in the third round that sent Cormier to the canvas. However, the ruling of the competition was overthrown to a “no contest.” Jones was flagged for an inherent doping violation by USADA stemming from a urine test sample that was collected after weigh-ins.

DC Fires Back at Jones

Continuing the back and forth social media battle, Cormier explained what his definition of “knockout power” was. Although initially, DC spoke about pure power, he later changed his mindset to punching power.

“There is a difference punch vs kick, you’re still as dumb as you’ve always been, you’ll never surprise me. Dance for me, I can always make you move. And lastly, this fight didn’t count if you forgot there was an issue…… remember,” wrote Cormier.

Will Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones ever bury the hatchet? With both men being such polar opposites, it looks like two fights inside of the octagon weren’t enough to settle the ongoing dispute between the two legends.