Daniel Cormier has officially called time on his career.

The former two-weight champion suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Stipe Miocic in their heavyweight title trilogy match this past weekend at UFC 252.

As a result, he missed out on the opportunity to retire on top in what was highly-expected to be his last fight in mixed martial arts.

Cormier Officially Calls Time On Legendary Career

Given his competitive nature — as well as the fact that he suffered a severe eye poke during the fight which compromised him during the fight — some observers felt this wouldn’t be Cormier’s last dance after all.

That won’t be the case, however, as “DC” officially retired in a heartfelt statement posted Monday on social media where he thanked his family, team, the promotion and the fans.

“Thank you all for the love and support. Not what I wanted or expected but it is what it is. Congrats to @stipemiocic on a fantastic fight, was an honor and pleasure to share the octagon with you for 50 minutes. Boy did we give ‘em a show everytime. To my team: I love you all to death, you’ve made so many sacrifices. I hope I made you guys proud. Salina and the kids: thank you for being my motivation. To all the fans: I love you so much. You guys push me to try and be great. To @danawhite and the @ufc: I have loved every minute. Thank you for giving me the opportunity. Been a helluva ride, huh?”

Despite the setback, Cormier will go down as one of the greatest fighters in the history of the sport.

He retires with a 22-3, 1 NC record as one of just five UFC fighters to have won titles in different divisions while he is also the only fighter to defend both the light heavyweight and heavyweight titles.

Not to mention, he holds wins over some of the greats in the sport such as Miocic, Josh Barnett, Frank Mir, Anderson Silva, Alexander Gustafsson and Anthony Johnson to name a few.