Daniel Cormier was left having to fight the last two rounds of his heavyweight title fight against Stipe Miocic with no vision in his left eye.

Cormier suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Miocic in their trilogy match at UFC 252 last night. Both fighters had their moments early on, especially Miocic who managed to drop Cormier towards the end of the second round and seemed to have all the momentum.

However, Cormier would go on to hurt his left eye and things weren’t helped either when Miocic accidentally poked it towards the end of the third round which referee Marc Goddard missed and later apologized for.

In the end, it contributed to Cormier losing what was his last fight in mixed martial arts.

“F*ck. Look at my eye,” Cormier told Joe Rogan in his post-fight interview. “I couldn’t even f*cking see. I couldn’t see the rest of the fight. I can’t see anything out of my left eye. It’s black. So I mean it is what it is. It doesn’t matter. “I told Marc that he poked me but he said he thought it was a punch. But then after the fight, he said, ‘yeah, I saw it on the replay.’ I just can’t see out of my left eye. It doesn’t matter, though. Whatever. It is what it is.”

https://twitter.com/MMAVISUAL/status/1294858009085128705

It was later reported that he suffered a torn cornea.

Daniel Cormier suffered a torn cornea last night, Cormier told me this morning. No timetable yet for recovery. Doctors said he won’t need surgery just yet but they have to monitor how it heals before knowing for sure. He was discharged from the hospital late Saturday night. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 16, 2020

Cormier Not Planning To Stick Around For Non-Title Fights

Given the nature of the trilogy fight, one would assume Cormier would prefer not to go out that way and even fight one more time.

That doesn’t seem to be the case according to “DC” who doesn’t think he will get another title shot as he called time on his career.

“It just sucks. Being on the losing end of two big fights and trilogies — it’s a very sad position to be in but I will deal with it as I’ve dealt with things in the past,” he added. “… I’m not interested in fighting for anything but titles and I don’t imagine there’s going to be a title in the future, so that will be it for me. “I’ve had a long run, it’s been great. I just fought my last fight for a heavyweight championship and it was a pretty good fight.”

Regardless of the result, Cormier will still go down as one of the greatest fighters of all time.