DC Heads To Hollywood! Daniel Cormier Casted In ‘Warrior’ TV Spin-Off

Daniel Cormier will step inside the cage once again, just not the way you expect it.

Don’t Get It Twisted

The former UFC double-champ has no intentions of ever fighting again. However, he’s not opposed to some fight choreography and acting as a ‘up and coming’ fighter on a film set. Cormier would announce earlier today that he is set for a big role on the TV screen.

“DC going to Hollywood baby!!! For all the support you guys have given me makes opportunities like this possible. This is only the beginning hopefully. Thank you.”

Cormier would confirm that he had been added to the cast of a new TV series called ‘Warriors’. The series will play a spin-off following the events of the movie ‘Warrior’ (2011).

Warrior (2011)

The original movie, starring Hollywood heavy-hitters Tom Hardy and Joel Edgerton, would feature an story that would be iconic within the MMA industry. On screen, the actors would play two brothers who slug it out in a MMA tournament for $5M dollars.

The TV sequel, like its predecessor, will contain all of the drama in-and-out of the cage. ‘Warriors’ will show a selection of other fighter stories, moving away from the story featured in the movie.

Director’s Notes

‘Warrior’ writer and director will be back on board for the filming of ‘Warriors.’

“So here’s the show; it’s four characters, two men, two women, they’re all fighters, and they’re going to get into Sparta [the competition from Warrior] and will eventually be facing each other and fighting, and I’m going to get an audience supporting the two girls and two guys,” O’Connor told Discussing Film. “So it’s got the DNA of the movie, but the most important part of the show is that it’s not about the fight in the cage. This show is a drama about the fight outside of the cage.” “What are they fighting for? Fighting your way out of poverty, to save for your family – I want to deal with things that are going on in the world because I have a character that’s in Dublin, Ireland, in Mountjoy prison. There’s a Muslim girl who’s a fighter, who’s living in her Muslim conservative community outside of Paris. She’s a lesbian and a fighter, and in her community neither one of those are permitted. So you have a woman who’s in two closets almost, she’s got to find a way out of two closets. That’s kind of the idea.”

The Louisiana-native, Cormier, will be headed to the Sparta tournament in the series. He will play the role of Bobby Watkins, a fighter out of Houston who is fighting to get his family out poverty.

DC is the only actor so far that has been casted in the ‘Warriors’ TV series.