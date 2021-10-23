Grant Dawson vs. Ricky Glenn Ends In Majority Draw – UFC Vegas 41 Results (Highlights)

Grant Dawson vs. Ricky Glenn was the co-main event of UFC Vegas 41. The two shared the Octagon inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Round 1

Glenn opened up with a couple of leg kicks. He blocked a high kick from Dawson. After taking a stiff body kick, Dawson took his opponent to the mat. He had side control and landed some knees. He then took the back of Glenn. Dawson tried to open up Glenn with hammerfists. Dawson continued to rain down punches in an attempt to set up a rear-naked choke. Glenn survived the round.

Round 2

Glenn stuffed a takedown from Dawson early in the second stanza. Dawson was relentless, pushing his opponent against the fence. Dawson got Glenn down with a trip takedown. Glenn was able to better his position off his back as Dawson went from side control to full guard. Dawson made his way back to side control. The round ended with Dawson in half-guard.

Round 3

Dawson saw his takedown attempt early in the third round get thwarted. Dawson fought hard to try to complete his second takedown attempt. Glenn ended up getting top control in half-guard. Glenn landed some elbows. It was clear that Dawson was running low in the gas tank. Glenn landed some heavy punches and went for the D’arce choke but time expired.

The score totals were read and while one judge scored the fight for Dawson, that score was overruled by two judges who saw the fight even.

Official Result: Grant Dawson vs. Ricky Glenn Ends In Majority Draw (29-28, 28-28, 28-28)

Check the highlights below:

