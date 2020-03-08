UFC 248 Results: Beneil Dariush Squashes Drakkar Klose Via KO (Highlights)

Beneil Dariush Scores Knockout Win In Round 2

A submission specialist Beneil Dariush got the chance to show off his knockout power as he put on a firey exchange with Drakkar Klose in the second frame earlier tonight (Sat., Mar. 7, 2020) at UFC 248 from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Beneil landed a hellacious left hand that dropped Klose crumbled to the canvas, and the referee stepped in to stop the fight.

With tonight’s win, Dariush is now on a four-fight win streak.

Check out the highlights below: