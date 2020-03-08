UFC 248 Results: Beneil Dariush Squashes Drakkar Klose Via KO (Highlights)

Beneil Dariush Scores Knockout Win In Round 2
A submission specialist Beneil Dariush got the chance to show off his knockout power as he put on a firey exchange with Drakkar Klose in the second frame earlier tonight (Sat., Mar. 7, 2020) at UFC 248 from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Beneil landed a hellacious left hand that dropped Klose crumbled to the canvas, and the referee stepped in to stop the fight.
With tonight’s win, Dariush is now on a four-fight win streak.
Check out the highlights below:
Talk about a Klose call! ☎️
🇮🇷 @BeneilDariush dialling it in early! #UFC248 pic.twitter.com/eAbb8ceEnG
— UFC (@ufc) March 8, 2020
HOLY SMOKES! 😱@BeneilDariush turns the LIGHTS OUT! #UFC248 pic.twitter.com/Ct9WzuNi7K
— UFC (@ufc) March 8, 2020
😱😱😱@JoeRogan @DC_MMA #UFC248 pic.twitter.com/u4b5Xjp2RR
— UFC (@ufc) March 8, 2020
WILD SCENES IN VEGAS. 👏@BeneilDariush DELIVERS in style! #UFC248 pic.twitter.com/sykH1jZeVo
— UFC (@ufc) March 8, 2020
