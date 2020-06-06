Danis Promises To End Masvidal Quick

Dillon Danis has called for Jorge Masvidal to come to Bellator so that they can fight.

Masvidal made headlines on Friday when he told the UFC to let him go if they weren’t ready to pay him his worth. It comes on the back of him being frustrated with how negotiations were going for a welterweight title fight with Kamaru Usman.

“Gamebred” went on to add that he was being made to fight for half of what he made against Nate Diaz in their BMF title fight at UFC 244 last November.

If I’m not worth it let me go @espn — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 5, 2020

Why make me fight for half of what I made on my last fight cause the other dude can’t draw? — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 5, 2020

I’m not an independent contractor if I can’t go anywhere else to make a living. Let me go and let me see if I’m worth it @espn #supernecessary — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 5, 2020

Masvidal isn’t the first fighter in recent weeks to be frustrated with the money he could be making and by the looks of things, certainly won’t be the last.

Another trend that has continued is Danis calling out UFC fighters. The 2-0 Bellator prospect has made it a habit of calling out or talking down UFC fighters, having most recently mocked Tyron Woodley’s loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC Vegas last week.

His latest target was Masvidal as he went on to add that he would finish him quicker than Ben Askren was finished.

“come to Bellator and i’ll put you out faster then [sic] you did Askren.”

come to Bellator and i’ll put you out faster then you did Askren. https://t.co/Fovg267QGq — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) June 5, 2020

Danis, of course, is referring to Masvidal’s five-second knockout of Askren at UFC 239 last year which was the quickest knockout in the promotion’s history.

In reality, though, it is unlikely that Masvidal joins Bellator, let alone fight Danis. The latter probably knows this more than anyone else, which is why you can expect these callouts to continue further.