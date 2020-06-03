Not everyone in the MMA community is on board with a potential fight between Conor McGregor and Anderson Silva. Nevertheless, former UFC champ Daniel Cormier believes this is one of the biggest fights you can make right now

Cormier is one of MMA’s brightest minds, whether that is in the cage, or in the broadcast booth. It even got to the point that he has his own show where he breaks down fights in a deep way, showing just how intelligent he is. This is one of the things that has made DC such a fan favorite.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_-b5UmBzXR/?8754

Recently, Daniel Cormier directed his attention to the rumored bout between Anderson Silva and Conor McGregor. Speaking on the DC and Helwani show, the subject of this fight came up. Although DC admits that this fight is far from traditional, given the circumstances both men find themselves in with their careers, he feels it makes sense.

“If there is nobody else for Conor to fight, yeah I’d watch it. Yeah, I’d absolutely watch it. If everybody else is matched up, why not? You know, here’s the deal man. People all want to have a problem with everything. Everybody has a problem with everything. First off, Conor vs. Khabib, he doesn’t deserve a title fight he needs to fight Justin (Gaethje). Okay, don’t let him fight Justin because Justin deserves a title fight. So now he is on the outside at 155, sure,” Daniel Cormier said on DC & Helwani. “He wants to go to 170, oh he doesn’t deserve a title fight against Usman. Okay, sure. We don’t want to see him fight Masvidal because it’s a bad matchup and he needs to fight Usman. Okay, so he is out. Diaz? Oh, we’re not interested in the Diaz fight. Okay, so he’s on an island, he’s out. Let him fight Anderson Silva. What’s it matter? “If everybody has a problem with everything and you don’t want him in a meaningful fight, you don’t think he’s done enough to re-earn a title fight, let him fight Anderson Silva. That’s fine, I’ll watch it 100 percent,” Cormier continued. “It’s funky of course, because Anderson has been so big for so long. But, hey if that’s where he has to go to get a big fight, and it would be a big fight,” Cormier concluded. “Let me tell you this right here, it’s crazy. It’s a bigger fight than Ngannou vs. Jones. Not competitively, or it doesn’t look competitively on paper but when you put that name, Anderson Silva across from Conor McGregor, that fight is going to sell more pay-per-views than Ngannou vs. Jones.”

While debating whether Anderson Silva is a viable option for Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier argues the fight would be bigger than Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou. (via @dc_mma, @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/3HQlRvfX6g — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 1, 2020

Do you think Daniel Cormier is right? Would Anderson Silva vs Conor McGregor do better PPV sales than Jon Jones moving to heavyweight to fight Francis Ngannou?