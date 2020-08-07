Daniel Cormier will be likely fighting for the last time at UFC 252. Ahead of this bout, he reveals that he has not been staying at his house for the last couple of months before the fight.

When Cormier faces Stipe Miocic on August 15th, he will be looking to recapture the UFC heavyweight title. Win or lose though, he says this will be the last time he competes in the UFC. He had been wanting to retire for a while, but has held out for this final fight.

Daniel Cormier Is Living In A Bubble

Obviously things are tricky in the world right now, and the UFC has had to adjust their fights accordingly. However Daniel Cormier has also been forced to make his own adjustments to his training and living situation. Speaking with TMZ, the former champ-champ revealed that his wife is seven months pregnant, which has led him to have to live away from his family, so as to avoid the possibility of transmitting COVID-19 to his wife.

“Because of the coronavirus and covid, I can’t even stay in the house with my family because I am interacting with a whole bunch of people from the outside. So if I were to (fight) again, I would have to be away from my family for another six weeks. “The last six weeks of my training camp, I’ve been staying at my old house, which we were getting ready to rent it. We were getting ready to rent our old house, and we had to get stuff in there so me and my entire team can stay there. We’ve been essentially staying in a bubble, me and my training partners. We all just stay at my house, and come to my new house or go to AKA to train, and then just go back to that bubble.”

This is obviously a huge sacrifice for Daniel Cormier and his family to make, especially while his wife is pregnant. Time will tell if this pays off, after he faces Stipe Miocic on August 15th.