Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has expressed a willingness to move up to heavyweight to fight Jon Jones. However Daniel Cormier thinks that he can do better than that, and beat almost every heavyweight on the roster.

Cormier has been pretty high on Adesanya, particularly since his last fight. The Last Stylebender completely dismantled Paulo Costa, a man expected to be a tough challenge, picking him apart en route to a second round TKO. It has left many people impressed with him, and wondering if a move up in weight to fight his longitme rival Jon Jones is imminent.

Daniel Cormier Says Israel Adesanya Can Beat Most Heavyweights

Following his most recent win, Israel Adesanya has been looking at a fight with Jon Jones, whether it be at light heavyweight or at heavyweight. Daniel Cormier does not seem to think that he would particularly struggle in a fight with Jones, no matter the weight class. In fact, he said in a recent interview that Izzy could likely beat everyone at heavyweight, including the champ Stipe Miocic. Everyone that is, except for one specific Predator of a heavyweight.

“Adesanya, if he’s able to keep this fight standing, which he has proven time and time again that he’s able to do, is a problem for not only Jon Jones, but all the way up to heavyweight with Stipe Miocic,” Cormier said. “If he has to stand with Israel Adesanya, from heavyweight down to 185, it’s a problem, because he’s that good in that one particular skill: the striking. He’s that good at striking, and now he’s doing it in four-ounce gloves. He’s a dangerous guy. “He’s dangerous. He’s a dangerous guy for everybody. Well maybe not Francis,” Cormier added, laughing. “Maybe not Francis, because Francis is knocking people’s heads off. So maybe not Francis, but all the rest of the heavyweights got their hands full with Adesanya.”

What do you think of this opinion from Daniel Cormier? Is there really a chance that Israel Adesanya could beat Stipe Miocic?