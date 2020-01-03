Dana White: McGregor Will Step Up If Khabib/Ferguson Fall Out

Dana White Says Conor McGregor Will Be On Standby For UFC 249

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson is considered to be the most cursed fight in history. That is why Dana White says Conor McGregor will be on standby if something happens.

UFC 246 is right around the corner, and one of the big questions Dana White has been asked about the event surrounds the massive main event. Even though Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone typically compete at lightweight, their bout on January 18th will be contested at 170lb. This became more confusing when Dana essentially told fans to consider it a lightweight bout anyway.

However, speaking with ESPN recently, White shed some light on the thought process here. When asked why the fight was taking place at welterweight, he elaborated.

“Because Conor wants to fight three times this year,” White said. “He’s hoping that if he beats Cowboy, he can turn right around and fight Khabib, but that timing and math isn’t going to work out. But you know Conor. Conor thinks the way Conor thinks. His thing is, I’ll fight Cowboy, I’ll beat Cowboy, and I’ll be ready to fight Khabib at 155 if anything happens, because we’re going into Khabib-Tony again. So Conor would be ready for that fight.”

See, this line of thinking from White makes some sort of sense. After all, the UFC 249 booking between Khabib and Ferguson is the fifth time they have been scheduled to fight, to no avail. Nevertheless, there are certainly better choices for who should be fighting for the belt, if not those two. On other hand, Justin Gaethje has been offered fights that he did not take, so maybe he does not deserve that title shot…

If Conor McGregor gets past Donald Cerrone, should he be on standby for UFC 249, like Dana White says?