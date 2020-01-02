Dana White Reveals Failed Fedor vs Lesnar Booking Is His Biggest Regret

Dana White Reveals His Biggest Matchmaking Regret

Dana White has largely been able to book all the fights that he wanted to. However, he revealed that there was one missed opportunity that he still regrets.

There are a ton of criticisms you can make about White, and the UFC. Some of them are fair, while others may not be. On the other hand, the one thing you have to admit, is that most of the time, fans get the fights that they are after. The best fight the best, with little exception overall, and that is part of what makes the UFC so exciting.

The one person that Dana White could never get under contract is Fedor Emelianenko. Although there were a couple times they were close, it never materialized. For one reason or another, the questions about how Fedor would do in the UFC were never answered.

However, speaking with UFC.com, White revealed that there was one time they were very close to getting Fedor in the Octagon. Dana was asked about what fight he wished he was able to book. In his long tenure as UFC president, there is only one bout that slipped through his fingers.

“The only fight that I wanted to make that was never made was Brock Lesnar vs Fedor Emelianenko,” White said. “We were going to do it at Texas Stadium. But I couldn’t get a deal done with Fedor, so it never happened.”

Dana White had talked previously about this failed booking, explaining that they ran into a roadblock when Fedor’s father died. Nonetheless, it would have been an amazing matchup to see, between two of heavyweight’s biggest stars.