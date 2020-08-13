Win or lose on Saturday night, Daniel Cormier plans on retiring from MMA. If he does retire as UFC heavyweight champ, Dana White says this could be the best retirement in MMA history.

Leading up to the UFC 252 main event between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier, White has been marketing the bout as one to determine who the greatest heavyweight of all time is. Both men hold wins over the other, through very different finishes. Therefore the sentiment is that whoever wins this fight stakes their claim among the list of GOATs.

Dana White Says DC’s Career Could Have A Fairy Tale Ending

Even if he recaptures the heavyweight strap this weekend, Daniel Cormier plans to retire. When doing a recent interview, UFC President Dana White was asked if DC would have the best ending to an MMA career ever, provided he is successful in winning the belt and going out on top. While Dana said it would be close, he brought up one other potential candidate for these honors.

“He’d be neck and neck for greatest exit with GSP,” White said on. “I mean, GSP left with the title, then came back, and won the 185-pound title, and then left again. That’s tough to beat.”

As White explained, Georges St-Pierre walked away from the sport as the welterweight champion. Then he came back four years later, in a new weight class, and captured another championship, before retiring for real. While Cormier retiring after recapturing the heavyweight crown would be special, there is something to be said for the type of talent it takes to do what GSP did.

Do you think Daniel Cormier retiring on top is better than the close to GSP’s career? Or do you agree with Dana White, that it is a much closer call?