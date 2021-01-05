Dana White Warns Fans Who Plan on Illegally Pirating UFC 257

Fans may want to think twice before illegally streaming Conor McGregor’s comeback at UFC 257. The Fight Island card is stacked and set to kick off the first quarter of UFC cards with a bang. However, UFC President Dana White “has something” for fans who plan on pirating the event.

UFC 257

On paper, UFC 257 could be one of the greatest cards in UFC history. However, the event promises to deliver entertainment in many more forms than just fights. UFC President Dana White insisted that the event will have pool parties, concerts, and other festivities similar to International Fight Week. Or course, this means that Dana is also planning on bringing fans back into the arena for the event.

With a brand new arena in the Etihad plus Conor’s returns, fans all over the world will be interested in viewing the event. However, the global pandemic has placed many in a position where spending the money to view the event is nearly impossible.

Dana White on Pirating UFC 257

Recently, Dana posted a promotional video in order to hype up the return of McGregor. In the comment section, a fan noted that he can’t wait to pirate the event.

“Can’t wait to pirate the f**k out of this. Thanks Dana I’m excited,” wrote the fan.

Normally, Dana doesn’t respond to comments surrounding the illegal viewing of UFC events. However, this time he sent a warning shot to anyone planning to do so.

“And I can’t wait to catch you!!! Gotta (a) surprise for you mother fu**kers this year,” stated Dana.

Making Max Dollars

Of course, the comment section exploded with fan commentary. Mostly laughing at Dana’s words, and calling his threats empty.

The UFC would have an extremely difficult time monitoring illegal streams. However, UFC 257 has enough clout surrounding the event to begin the attempt of scratching for every dollar that the company could make.