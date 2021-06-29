Dana White Trade Barbs With Francis Ngannou’s ‘Incompetent Manager’ Marquel Martin, Over Interim Title Booking

It is not uncommon for Dana White to throw shade at a UFC fighter that he has had trouble negotiating with. However he recently found himself beefing with a manager instead, when Marquel Martin went to bat for heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou.

Working for CAA, Martin works for a management firm that represents big names in sports and in Hollywood. Among these is Ngannou, who was unable to fight in the schedule that the UFC wanted, so the promotion decided it was apt to book an interim title fight, just three months after he won the belt.

In the comments of an Instagram post, Dana White went after Marquel for the way he was negotiating on behalf of his client. However unlike most managers in the sport, who seem more interested in pleasing the promotion, Martin fired back at the UFC President, unleashing his unbridled thoughts on the situation.

“This dude is SO FULL OF S—T! He knows EXACTLY what’s going on and isn’t ‘shocked’ at all. because we told him several times this was coming. His management is incompetent and hopefully Francis starts taking a look at new people to help his career,” White wrote. “@danawhite lol… complete shock with your decision with your decision after we said September was good for us? Complete shock that you guys made threats after less than 3 months after you all were aware,” Martin replied. “Complete shock after You KNEW why Francis needed more time. That is correct. I know you’re passionate but you trying to discredit my integrity when I’ve been nothing but respectful to you, Hunter, and your entire staff? Speaks more about you than it does me. I’m not even mad, I’m actually impressed that I’ve gotten your attention. Incompetent management?? I think we’ve done a damn good job “I think you REALLY don’t like the fact that Francis is being represented by not only me but an entire agency…one of which you can’t control. Hence why you have people trying to rep him all the time to your benefit,” Martin added in his response to White. “I tell you what, let’s disclose EVERYTHING for people to see. Emails, calls, texts, everything. Deal?? Cuz I’m ready to get blackballed by UFC…I’m not defined by it, you or anyone else for that matter. How’s that sound. Sincerely, your old employee – Marquel Martin.”

Dana White Beefs With Marquel Martin

There is an unfortunate trend in the world of MMA, where most of the big managers seem to want to appease the interests of Dana White and the UFC, over their clients. Clearly that is not the case with Marquel Martin.

To see him fire back like this, and publicly no less, is a rather uncommon thing in this sport. Truthfully, this is the sign of a good manager who is genuinely supportive of their client and is willing to face whatever consequences come of it.

In the end, it seems that the only reason Dana White and the UFC chose to book Derrick Lewis vs Cyril Gane for the interim title is to fit things in the schedule that they want. It is understandable why this does not sit right with Francis Ngannou and his manger Marquel Martin.