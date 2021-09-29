Skip to Content

Dana White Absolutely Unloads On ‘Hypocritical Sack Of S***’ Oscar De La Hoya

Dana White goes berserk on Oscar De La Hoya after comments on fighter pay.

Not everybody is a fan of boxer-turned-promoter Oscar De La Hoya. Especially not his biggest hater, Dana White

The UFC president has traded barbs with De La Hoya for years now. They’ve poured it on each time with words of malice in interviews or over social media. 

Who Shot First?

Not putting their differences aside, De La Hoya would open fire on White over Twitter last weekend. The boxing promoter would criticize White for underpaying UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski upon his electric win at UFC 266.

This wouldn’t be just a battle, it would turn into a war. 

Spitting Fire

White would paint a picture to the media following week 5 of Contender Series. The UFC boss made his case to the media at the post-fight press conference.

“He is a lying two-faced hypocritical sack of s***.” White said. ” I hate him so much so that I love to prove he’s a lying hypocritical two-face piece of s***.”

“17 of the 22 fighters on (De La Hoya’s MMA card) got less than the starting compensation in the UFC. Every time he opens his mouth, he acts like ‘oh you’re not paying your fighters?’ He acts like when he put on an event like he pays more than we do or something.

“Yeah, you pay f***ing Canelo a s***load of money, whom you couldn’t hold on to. I have 650 fighter’s under contract, you had f***ing one that mattered. He couldn’t keep him.”

“12 of the 22 fighters got less compensation than what we pay kids on the Contender Series.”

Not Done Yet

Just whenever you thought Dana would do a ‘mic drop’, he didn’t. He had more trash talk for his rival De La Hoya. 

“The average purse per fighter is $2,000 on a ‘Golden Boy’ De La Hoya card… He’s concerned about Alexander Volkanovski. Before we pay $1 in f***ing purse money, Volkanovski got paid more to wear his UFC Venom kit than Oscar De La Hoya paid ($36,500)  the entire fight card.

“I could go on but I think we all get that he’s a liar.”

