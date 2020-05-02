Dana White Reveals Full Fight Cards for May 13th and 16th Events

After much anticipation, UFC President Dana White announced full fight cards for both May 13th and May 16th events.

It feels like a year ago that we saw the last UFC event, where Charles Oliveira defeated Kevin Lee in the main event of an empty arena. Since then, Dana White has been scrambling and working hard to insure the fights go on. With UFC 249 coming up on May 9th, Dana also scheduled two Fight Night cards in one week occurring on May 13th as well as May 16th.

The only issue? Neither fight card was complete. However, Dana announced today both full fight cards for the scheduled events. What these events lacked in distance between one another, they took advantage of everyone on the talent stacked UFC roster to pack these cards with stars across all divisions. Both of these events, as well as UFC 249 will take place at the VyStar Memorial Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

UFC Fight Night Full Card (May 13th)

Main Event:

Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira (Light-heavyweight)

Co-Main Event:

Ben Rothwell vs. Ovince Saint Preux (Heavyweight)

Main Card/Prelims

Drew Dober vs. Alexander Hernandez (Lightweight)

Ray Borg vs. Ricky Simon (Bantamweight)

Karl Roberson vs. Mavin Vettori (Middleweight)

Andrei Arlovski vs. Philipe Lins (Heavyweight)

Michael Johnson vs. Thiago Moises (Lightweight)

Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras (Women’s Bantamweight)

Hunter Azure vs. Brian Kelleher (Featherweight)

UFC Fight Night Full Card (May 16th)

Main Event:

Walt Harris vs. Alistair Overeem (Heavyweight)

Co-Main Event:

Claudia Gadelha vs. Angela Hill (Women’s Strawweight)

Main Card/Prelims

Edson Barboza vs. Dan Ige (Featherweight)

Eryk Anders vs. Krzysztof Jotko (Middleweight)

Marlon Vera vs. Song Yadong (Bantamweight)

Anthony Hernandez vs. Kevin Holland (Middleweight)

Giga Chikadze vs. Mike Davis (Featherweight)

Cortney Casey vs. Mara Romero Borella (Women’s Flyweight)

Darren Elkins vs. Nate Landwehr (Featherweight)

Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Don’Tale Mayes (Heavyweight)

With the cards finally announced, fight fans have something more than UFC 249 to get excited about. How do you feel about these matchups?