For fans who we anticipating a potential matchup against Tony Ferguson and Dustin Poirier, think again. Rumors began to swirl when Dana White stated that the bout would probably be the co-main event of UFC 254. However, Poirier made it clear that while he is interested in fighting Tony, the finances have to be intact beforehand. Now, Dana has confirmed that the matchup between Poirier and Ferguson will not happen at UFC 253, and perhaps not in the near future.

Dana White somewhat confirmed the news during the Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series post-fight interview yesterday. Keeping it short and sweet, White said “probably” when asked about Poirier and Ferguson fighting as the co-main of UFC 254. However, in a recent interview with ESPN, Poirier stated that the money has to be right. At least if the UFC wants Poirier vs Ferguson to happen.

Dana White on Ferguson vs Poirier

Now, Dana has stated that the fight is not happening. While he didn’t give official reasoning, one could assume that the UFC failed to meet the financials of Poirier, Ferguson, or both men.

“No, we’re not even trying to salvage it,” said White to the media. “We’re getting another fight. It’ll happen (with a different opponent for Ferguson).”

Even though failed negotiations, Poirier believes that the fight could still happen. Just not on the night of UFC 254. Posting on Twitter, he made it clear that the fight still has a chance to occur.

There's always a chance just not looking like it's going to happen next month https://t.co/y0TervpS2j — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 11, 2020

Tough Times for Tony Ferguson

Regardless, Dana stated that the UFC will continue ahead with trying to find an opponent for Ferguson. At the moment, there aren’t many options possible for Ferguson that night. Especially if he wants to face a contender that would boost him in rankings. Currently, only Poirier, Justin Gaethje, and Khabib Nurmagomedov are the only contenders ranked ahead. With Geathje facing Khabib, Tony will be forced to accept a risky fight from a lesser contender. Probably, without title implications.