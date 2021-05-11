Dana White Says Another Loss Could End Donald Cerrone’s UFC Career

According to Dana White, if Donald Cerrone loses one more time, it could be his last fight in the UFC, especially if Donald is granted an entire camp to compete in the lightweight division.

UFC Vegas 26

Alex Morono stepped in on short notice to take the fight against Cerrone. Initially, Donald was scheduled to face The Ultimate Fighter season 1 winner Diego Sanchez. However, Diego was released from the UFC a few days before the matchup.

In a pre-fight interview, Cerrone said that he believed Morono would blitz him from the beginning of the fight. On fight night, Morono did just that, taking an aggressive approach to blitz Cowboy from the sound of the bell. The men exchanged shots, with Morono seemingly getting the best out of the back and forths.

Finally, Morono was able to corner Cerone and finish him with a barrage of strikes, forcing the referee to stop the action. Morono was happy to get the victory on such short notice, indicating that the temporary camps typically work in his favor.

Dana White Speaks on Donald Cerrone Career

After the fight, Cerrone stated that he would not retire after the loss and wouldn’t let his legacy end in defeat. Many fans were concerned with the TKO loss for Cerrone, being his fourth since 2019. UFC President Dana White shares that concern while he spoke to the media regarding the current state of Cerrone’s career.

“So Cowboy, again, steps up,” said Dana. “Diego falls out of the fight, he steps up and takes a last minute replacement, co-main event. What he wants to do, he accepted this Diego fight and they both agreed to fight at 170. He wants to move down to 155 and get another fight, and I’m going to let him do that.”

As the interview progressed, Dana was asked if Cerrone would be done in the UFC to lose his next fight.

“Yes. Yes,” said Dana.

Do fans believe that Cerrone should be given another chance to go out on a win?