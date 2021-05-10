Alex Morono Pays Respect to Donald Cerrone on Social Media After Victory

Last night, Alex Morono won the biggest fight in his MMA career by defeating a Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone legend. Not only was Morono the victor, but he also finished Cerrone in the first round of the fight via TKO. After the battle, Morono praised Cowboy on social media.

UFC Vegas 26

Morono stepped in on short notice to take the fight against Cerrone. Initially, Donald was scheduled to face The Ultimate Fighter season 1 winner Diego Sanchez. However, Diego was released from the UFC a few days before the matchup.

In a pre-fight interview, Cerrone said that he believed Morono would blitz him from the beginning of the fight. On fight night, Morono did just that, taking an aggressive approach to blitz Cowboy from the sound of the bell. The men exchanged shots, with Morono seemingly getting the best out of the back and forths.

Finally, Morono was able to corner Cerone and finish him with a barrage of strikes, forcing the referee to stop the action. Morono was happy to get the victory on such short notice, indicating that the temporary camps typically work in his favor.

Morono Pays Respect to Cerrone

After the fight, Morono took to social media to pay his respects to Cerrone after beating him.

“Got the W!!! What a crazy week. Honored to share the Co-main in the octagon with Cowboy. One of the baddest mother f***ers to ever do it. Couldn’t be more proud to bring this victory back to Texas. The support is always so much appreciated. Huge shout out to my coaches @matthewparkwald and @sayifsaud keeping me in line and laser focused. 19-7. @ufc #tko #ufcfightnight #martialarts #ufcapex #legend,” wrote Alex.

The win will more than likely earn Alex another notable name for his next opponent. As far as the future for Cerrone, he said that he would not retire, and he’ll continue fighting in the UFC’s lightweight division.