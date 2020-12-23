Dan Hooker vs Michael Chandler Scheduled for UFC 257

We had to wait a little bit but the UFC finally delivered. Former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler will finally make his UFC debut.

Chandler signed with the company back in September and was immediately chosen as the back-up for UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje. Chandler didn’t get to fight but he showed that he was ready for an elite fighter right away. He first talked about facing Tony Ferguson or Justin Gaethje but it seems he will be facing Dan Hooker at UFC 257 on January 23.

The news was first reported by the New Zealander paper Stuff. co.

UFC: Kiwi lightweight Dan Hooker to take on Michael Chandler on McGregor undercard https://t.co/Mbv1y7xFtI pic.twitter.com/WmFtetlbIQ — Stuff.co.nz Sport (@NZStuffSport) December 22, 2020

According to the reports, both fighters have agreed to sign the contract and the bout is nearly finalized. Hooker is one of the best talents in the lightweight division. In his latest bout, he battled against Dustin Poirier for 25 minutes before losing by unanimous decision. Despite that loss, Hooker will certainly be a force to be reckoned with at 155lbs for years to come. He will surely be a great test for Michael Chandler.

Chandler last competed at Bellator 243 this past August where he knocked out Benson Henderson, that was his second straight win.

For Chandler, beating Dan Hooker could put him into a good position to contend for a title. If he ever manages to win the belt, he would be the only fighter to have held a Bellator and a UFC championship belt.

If the fight is confirmed, it would be a huge addition to UFC 257 and would certainly please the fans.