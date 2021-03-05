Dan Hardy: Dana White ‘Thinks I’m Crazy’ For Wanting To Fight Again

It has seemed like a lifetime ago that Dan Hardy was last competing in the Octagon. While he plotting a comeback, he says that Dana White is not convinced that he actually wants to fight again.

When Hardy decided to retire from fighting, it was not because of his own volition. He was forced to step away, after it was discovered that he had a rare heart condition, despite never actually showing symptoms of the ailment.

Now he is cleared for action, and has recently been calling for a lot of fights. Most recently he took aim at Matt Brown on social media, before shifting his attention to Nick Diaz, after Brown got another fight booked.

So now @IamTheImmortal is matched, I suppose I’ll jump to the next name on my list. Where’s Nicholas Diaz at? Any rules, any promotion, any arena. Back to fighting for respect again… My happy place. — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) March 2, 2021

Dana White Thinks Dan Hardy Is Crazy

It was a bit surprising to see Dan Hardy taking aim at people over social media in order to try to get a fight. However the way he explains it, he felt like he was left with no other choice but to do that.

Speaking in a recent interview, the UFC commentator explained that Dana White does not seem to believe that he really wants to fight again. So he started taking matters into his own hands.

“Every time I’ve spoken to Dana about it, he thinks I’m crazy that I want to fight again,” Hardy said. “I can’t understand that. He remembered me screaming into the camera with a red mohawk and fangs on my gum shield. He shouldn’t be surprised that I still want to fight. “I’ve spoken to him about three or four times about it, and he just doesn’t seem to want to entertain the idea of it. So now I’ve decided to go the social media route and cause a bit of a stir in that way, and the names I’m calling out obviously add to the excitement as well.”

He Has A List

Obviously Dan Hardy knows that the fight with Nick Diaz is not the most likely of bouts. So it makes sense for him to have one or two backup opponents in mind.

Well as it turns out, he has about 15 names of people that he would like to fight, and not all of them are in the UFC. He says that if Dana does not want to book him in a fight, he is not afraid to move on to another promotion.

“I see ways into these fighter’s games. I’ve got a list of fighters, a list of 15 that I’m looking at. Every single one of those guys, they’re a big name and there are vulnerabilities in their game that I want to point out for them,” Hardy said. “I’ve Diaz times two, I’ve got Brown and (Carlos) Condit on there. (Diego) Sanchez and Cowboy (Cerrone), (Tony) Ferguson’s on there. I put (Conor) McGregor and (Dustin) Poirier on there, but they’re busy at the moment. “There’s fights outside of the organization as well. Anthony Pettis and I have gone back and forth, in a very respectful way, but that’s a fight that could quite easily happen. He’s over at PFL now. Eddie Alvarez over at ONE, Gomi in RIZIN would be a fantastic fight.” “You can see the type of fights that I’m going for. I want to be able to tweet it out and get a thousand retweets immediately because people are really excited for it,” Hardy continued. “I don’t need to fight anybody. So if they start throwing names at me that don’t interest me, I’ll keep saying no. It’s not an ego thing for me, I want to be excited to fight these guys.”

Who do you want to see Dan Hardy fight the most? Do you think he will compete in the UFC again, or move on to another promotion?