Cris Cyborg Open To 155-Pound Fight With PFL Star Kayla Harrison

Cris Cyborg is willing to move up to 155 pounds to face Kayla Harrison.

The Bellator women’s featherweight champion was talking about the PFL standout on her YouTube channel and believes many in the combat sports world would be eager to watch her and Harrison collide.

Cyborg — who last competed in October — notably believes Harrison is facing fighters below her level, but that won’t be the case if she ends up facing the American.

“I believe she’s fighting girls below her skill — the girls are not on her level,” Cyborg said. “But she’s doing great, and this is a strategy too by her manager, but of course she has to go in there and get it. “But I believe this year she’s going to fight for PFL in the tournament at 155, and if she’s the champion in this tournament, for sure I would like to make a match with her. I think all the fans would like to watch. And I would like to go to 155. Before I retire, I want to help build that division and she’s young, and let’s see if she would like to do a real match for her.”

Cyborg Never Had Opportunity To Fight At 155

Interestingly, this is the first time Cyborg has ever mentioned the possibility of a move up to lightweight.

But that’s because she never had the opportunity to fight at 155 pounds given how much fighting at 145 was a struggle in itself.

“You know, because I’ve never had the opportunity,” Cyborg added. “All the people tell me to go below. For me, I walk around 170, 175 — if it would be 155, it would be a lot better for me than 145. I’ve never had the chance, but for sure, this is the one dream that can come true.”

While the pair are in different promotions, both Bellator and PFL have shown they are very much open to cross-promotional fights.

So perhaps a Cyborg vs. Harrison fight is not completely out of the question.