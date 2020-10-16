In the main event, Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg takes on former world boxing federation champion Arlene Blencows. The match serves as the first official title defense for Cyborg since moving to Bellator last year.

Round 1

Arlene immediately pushes the pace and tries to walk down Cris. Cyborg comes out with a combination of heavy attacks as Blencows tries to command the center of the cage. Cyborg works her way into a clinch against the cage and uses her strength to mow down Blencows. Cris gets the fight to the ground and controls the top position, throwing down powerful elbows.

10-9 Cyborg

Round 2

Cris opens the round with a full range of attacks. Cyborg unleashes multiple flurries of heavy shots. Right after, she shoots for a takedown and gets Blencows on the ground. The flurry work opens up Blencows as Cris unleashes a vicious ground and pound.

Cyborg flattens Arlene Blencows out and secures a submission victory to defend her featherweight title.

Official Result: Cris Cyborg def. Arlene Blencowe via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke); Round 2 (2:36)

Check the Highlights Below:

.@CrisCyborg sweeps the leg and gets the takedown midway through round 1️⃣. We are live NOW on @CBSSportsNet.#Bellator249 pic.twitter.com/Ts9tjQTDa5 — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 16, 2020

Total. Domination. The featherweight title has been defended and @criscyborg gets her first win by submission. pic.twitter.com/qaA6PsJEe2 — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) October 16, 2020