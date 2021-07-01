Cris Cyborg Happy with Scott Coker Work Relationship: “The best thing I did for my career was leave the UFC.”

Cris Cyborg is living her best life since she’s been from the UFC ecosystem. Now that Cyborg is in Bellator, she spoke about her working relationship with Scott Coker and how different it is from Dana White.

Disrespect from Dana White

Cyborg is one of the greatest fighters of all time. Many times in the past, she documented her rocky relationship with Dana White. Once Cris finally moved to Bellator, she spoke about being glad that she didn’t have to work with Dana anymore.

“Before I went to the UFC, Dana White did not respect me,” Cris said. “My fans put me (in the UFC). I think, with everything I did outside the UFC, before I went to the UFC I was already Cyborg. Everyone already knew me, everyone in the world knew who I am. I got the opportunity to fight in the UFC after this, but still they had problems,” said said.

Cyborg Happy Leaving the UFC

Even today, Cris feels the same way now about Dana and the UFC as she did around the time of her release. Speaking with AG Fight, Cyborg reaffirmed that leaving the UFC was the best decision of her fighting career.

“The best thing I did for my career was leave the UFC.” Cyborg said. “I have a different direction for my future. Anything between me and Dana White is going to be trouble, because he doesn’t like when people stand up to him. He likes people who say ‘amen’ to him and that’s not me. I have my principles and I stand by them. You don’t have to accept it, but you have to respect it.”

Feud Between Dana and Cyborg

The two have gone back and forth on the internet with various publications battling over remarks made in private conversation about whether Cris wanted to face Amanda Nunes a second time. After her less than one minute KO loss to Nunes at UFC 232, Cyborg claimed that she wanted another go at the “champ champ.”

Will Cyborg ever get another chance to face Amanda Nunes?