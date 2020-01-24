Cris Cyborg Happy for “New Era” Heading into Bellator 238

Cris Cyborg Looks Forward to Fresh Start After Unhappy Times in the UFC

What happens when a promoter treats its stars correctly? Everything flourishes. For Cris Cyborg, her loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 232 was a blessing in disguise. Not only did Cyborg want to return with a chip on her shoulder, but she also wanted what all humans search for; happiness. Now that her time with the UFC is over, Cyborg looks forward to her fresh start in a new era with Bellator around a familiar company President like her old boss Scott Coker.

Cyborg Speaks to the Media About her New Era

Cris Cyborg is one of the most recognizable mixed martial artists on the entire planet. However, her time in the UFC was filled with stress, unhappiness, and struggles. Leading up to her fight against Julia Budd at Bellator 238, Cyborg spoke to the media about her new era. During the conversation, she spoke about being happy, having a fresh start, and what the loss to Nunes meant for her and her career.

“I feel in my heart, that loss is God’s gift,” said Cris in reference to the Amanda Nunes fight. “Because if (it did) not happen, I would not be here now. And, now I am so happy for this new chapter, (a) new era for me. I’m so happy in Bellator. If not happen, I would have to stay unhappy and struggling every day. And now I’m happy here, you know? Now I am focused on training, fighting,” finished Cyborg.

Bellator 238

Cris Cyborg will face Julia Budd in her Bellator debut for the women’s featherweight title. Throughout the rest of the interview, Cyborg made it clear how unhappy she was with the UFC. Furthermore, she made it clear that the days of her being unhappy are over.

Also, Cyborg spoke about what winning the Bellator title would mean for her. If Cris were to secure the title, she would be the first MMA fighter to win a major title in both Strike Force, Bellator, and the UFC. As well as the championship in Invicta FC.