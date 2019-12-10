Video: Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal Friends-Inspired Tribute

The End Of Friendship Between Jorge Masvidal And Colby Covington Led To Friends-Inspired Tribute

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington used to be friends, but they turned into bitter enemies.

The former roommates and training partners offered different explanations for the beginning of their beef. The BMF title owner Jorge Masvidal says Colby owed some money to their (American Top Team) coach which he failed to pay after his interim 170-pound title fight victory over Rafael dos Anjos. (h/t BJPenn)

“He ripped off my coach, that was his coach. We were with him until his title fight. After he won the title, he owed him a certain amount of money, didn’t pay him,” Jorge Masvidal said on The Dan LeBatard Show. “I said if you don’t pay him I’m going to f—k you up. My coach got in between it, it doesn’t have to be like this, let it slide, since thing I ain’t talked to the dude.”

On the other hand, “Chaos” blames jealousy for the end of their friendship.

“When he got beat up by Demian Maia and then I had to come up and clean up the scraps and completely decimate Demian Maia in his hometown of Sao Paulo, that’s when the relationship ended,” Jorge got jealous. He got bitter.” “Then as soon as I won the belt [dos Anjos bout], that’s when he completely turned on me and he started talking s—t to me at the gym, at fights he’s saying stuff to me.”

Their beef inspired the unknown creator of this epic video on Twitter.

Did you like the video? Do you think Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will settle their misunderstandings in the Octagon soon? At least “Gamebred” is not afraid.