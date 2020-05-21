Colby Covington: Me And ‘Lowest Scum’ Jorge Masvidal Are ‘100 Percent’ Fighting

Covington Has Plans For Masvidal If They Meet On The Streets

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will fight at some point — even if it’s on the streets.

The two former best friends and roommates are now heated rivals seemingly destined to fight each other. For now, it looks like Masvidal will challenge for Kamaru Usman’s welterweight title next.

If “Gamebred” were to lose that fight, Covington would undoubtedly look to fight Usman in a rematch next following his fifth-round TKO loss at UFC 245 in December which some observers feel had a controversial stoppage.

But make no mistake about it — Covington and Masvidal will collide in the future.

“Me and Street Judas are 100 percent gonna fight before it’s all said and done,” Covington told MMA Fighting. “We might fight a couple of times, because if I see him in the street, it’s gonna be a fade session. He’s gonna get put on the concrete, I’m gonna drop him on his f*ckin’ head and put stitches in the back of his head. It’s not gonna be nice, I promise you that. “And he knows that, deep down inside he knows. But he’s willing to take a paycheck in the UFC to get his ass whupped because he knows the UFC is gonna pay his f*cking medical bills. Besides that, if we fight on the street, I’m gonna drop him on his f*cking head, and he’s never gonna be the same person again because he’s gonna be concussed, the concrete’s gonna mess with him. I’ll probably kick his teeth in, too, while I’m at it.”

Covington has made no secret of his feelings of Masvidal as a fighter, having continually mocked him as a journeyman with a 50/50 record. He also believes the BMF champion hit lightning with his run in 2019 that saw him become a superstar for the promotion.

But that’s not the only reason “Chaos” wants to fight him. There are plenty of reasons and Covington plans on dishing out the dirt in the buildup to their fight.

“Just ‘cause he’s a piece of s*it,” Covington said. “The guy’s claiming he’s the ‘sucker punch king.’ He’s claiming for being out at Denny’s and being the ‘dine and dash king.’ Dude, you’re a piece of s*it. You’re dining and dashing on single mothers that are working at Denny’s because they’re trying to put food on the table for their child and you’re bragging about being proud of dining and dashing on them? The guy’s the lowest scum denominator of earth. “He’s the fakest piece of s*it. He turned his back on me for money and his management team. People are going to find out the real truth about him, he’s gonna get exposed soon. I know so much about him and it doesn’t make sense to come out yet. When we fight, it will all be built up in the fight. Until then, he’s just gonna keep being that fake piece of sh*t.”

Hopefully, this fight happens in the near future.