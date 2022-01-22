 Skip to Content

(Video) Colby Covington Roasts Tyron Woodley Coach Din Thomas During Interview

Ahead of his fight with Jorge Masvidal, Covington didn't waste an opportunity to roast Woodley's head coach Thomas during a recent live interview.

Nobody is safe from Colby Covington.

Covington is getting set to prepare for his long-awaited grudge match with former best friend, roommate and training partner Jorge Masvidal which takes place in the UFC 272 headliner on March 5.

Ahead of the big showdown, “Chaos” appeared in a recent interview during the UFC 270 weigh-ins where he was speaking with Din Thomas.

Thomas — who is notably the head coach of Covington’s heated rival Tyron Woodley — said that he still wanted Covington to be a part of his “The Din Diaries” series on the UFC YouTube channel.

To that, Covington responded:

“Hey man, if you weren’t busy talking sh*t saying I wasn’t about that life in the media, I’d be down. But Din, you’re nothing more than Tyron Woodley’s water boy. So for you to talk sh*t about me is criminal.”

You can watch the moment below:

Colby Covington Set For Biggest Grudge Match Yet

We can add Thomas to the long list of people Covington has had a problem with.

However, it’s still nothing compared to the animosity he shares with Masvidal in a rivalry that has been budding for well over two years now.

After multiple attempts to get it booked, hopefully, the fourth time is a charm and nothing happens to derail one of the most highly-anticipated fights in recent memory.

Covington has already begun the mind games as well by reposting a picture of himself along with Masvidal’s wife.

