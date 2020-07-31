Anyone who follows mixed martial arts knows that UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa hate each other. Their deep-rooted disdain knows no boundaries. Each and every chance that they get, they make sure that fans, media, and each other know of their resentment. They will finally face each other at UFC 253. Usually, a fight inside of the octagon is enough to make two men respect each other, no matter the beef. But, between Costa and Adesanya, their hate for each other won’t end after their fight.

History of Differences

Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa hate each other, and it’s no secret. Now, it’s been revealed by Joe Rogan that both Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa will be coaches on “The Ultimate Fighter” when the show returns. While the show is in desperate need of a spark to boost ratings, coach Eric Albarracin believes that Adesanya and Costa’s intensity could make for the best season in TUF history.

Costa Speaks on Adesanya

If fans ask Costa about their relationship, he’ll make one thing very clear. It’s nearly going to be impossible for he and Adesanya to ever be friends. Even after their scheduled matchup at UFC 253. He detailed exactly how he feels about Izzy in a recent interview with MMA Junkie.

“Even after I knock him out, I will not shake his hand. It will be wild. It will be savage. … believe in the second round (I will knock him out) because he will run a lot in the first round.” “I will not be staying and waiting for him. He can run a lot, and that’s what he wants to do, what he usually does. I won’t wait like Romero did.,” said Costa. “I will hunt him inside the cage and close the distance and land my shots to his body and his face. … Don’t go so fast like Whittaker and don’t go slow like Romero. Make a balance. I think I am very different from both guys because I can pressure him every minute for the 25 minutes. I can keep the pressure very, very aggressive against him. Can push him at all times, and I have a lot of power in my hands, on my bones in my hands and kicks. Against him, I just need one shot to finish the fight.”

A Heavily Anticipated Bout

Usually, giving any hints of a game plan is frowned upon. Especially against such a tactical fighter as Adesanya. However, most people knew what Costa was bringing to the table regardless. Clearly these men will virtually never have respect for each other. Which, in a way, makes their fight even more exciting.