Paulo Costa shared a very unusual video ahead of his fight with Israel Adesanya.

Although it is not officially announced, Costa is expected to challenge Adesanya for the middleweight title when they meet at the UFC 253 headliner taking place September 19.

Things are certainly heated between the pair as they clearly don’t like each other. Costa has already claimed he would brutally knock out Adesanya in the Octagon as well as not shake his hand after the fight among other things.

Costa Posts Bizarre Video

At the same time, both fighters are well-known for their use of social media and memes. With Costa, in particular, he has been sharing a number of them in recent months.

The most recent one, however, may have been a bit too bizarre.

You can watch it below:

Cmon motherfuckers pic.twitter.com/iFwY1aNAqY — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) August 5, 2020

It will be hard to see if Adesanya can even muster up a good response to this one if he does come across it.

However, “The Last Stylebender” seems to be too busy changing his look in the meantime.

https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1291416831048192005

Despite all their antics outside the Octagon, it promises to be a very exciting contest when the duo finally collide at UFC 253 in what is a rare title fight between two undefeated fighters.