Daniel Cormier Shuts Down Boxing Match Against Jake Paul: “I Would Kill Him”

Daniel Cormier has fired back at Jake Paul for his boxing callout. After Paul defeated Ben Askren, he took the internet to challenge Cormier for his next fight under the Triller banner. However, Cormier isn’t entertaining the Jake Paul callout.

Jake Paul vs. Askren Fight

It only took Jake Paul one round to send Askren to the canvas, and the moment it happened, the internet erupted. But, not without a crowd of conspiracy theorists who believe that Askren threw the fight quickly for a swift, profitable payout. Regardless, the win was dominant and caused Jake to act recklessly on social media as he usually does.

Daniel Cormier Sounds Off on Jake Paul and Team

After the fight, video footage showed former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley, disagreeing with Paul and his team backstage. After the confrontation was made public, Danier Cormier, who was invested in the fight of fights, chimed in and offered his viewpoint of the video. Jake responded, implying that he would not only fight Cormier, but he would defeat him.

Cormier Shuts Down Idea of Fighting Jake Paul

However, Cormier made it clear that he isn’t interested in facing Paul. Not only does DC believe that Jake doesn’t deserve the right, but that he would also demolish him in the process.

“This dude would never fight me,” Cormier said on DC & Helwani. “I would kill him. Why would I ever fight someone like that?” Cormier said. “But my immediate reaction was, ‘I can’t stand this kid.’ So it works! I can’t stand this kid! But who punches down? You don’t punch down to somebody. I’m the guy that’s in the Hall of Fame. I’m the guy that won two world championships at the same time. “I’m not gonna punch down to some kid that’s on YouTube that’s, like, ‘Fight me!’ Like, why? What have you done to earn the right to fight me? So, no, it’s silly and stupid. But I would like him to fight Tyron. I would like to see him fight somebody more real. Don’t fight Ben Askren at 190, bloated.”

Should Cormier come out of retirement to face Jake Paul in a boxing ring? Eventually, Paul will have to meet someone with similar experience, skill, and age in the ring. While Cormier doesn’t fit the bill in any of those categories, it’ll be interesting to see who he fights next.