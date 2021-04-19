BJ Penn Calls For Jake Paul Fight: ‘I Will Happily Knock This F—ker Out In One Round’

With his most recent win over Ben Askren, YouTube boxer Jake Paul has officially made himself an enemy of MMA. It seems that he has done enough to make former UFC champ BJ Penn want to come out of retirement to vanquish him.

There was both a UFC and Bellator event over the weekend, but by far the most talked about fight was the boxing match between Jake Paul and Ben Askren. The influencer was taking on a former Olympic wrestler and retired UFC veteran in a highly publicized fight on Triller.

In the end, this fight would go exactly as many expected, as Jake would knock out Ben early in the first. It fully displayed why many looked at the wrestler as one of the worst strikers in UFC history, but still resulted in talks of the fight having been staged.

BJ Penn Calls Out Jake Paul

As you would expect, especially given the massive payday that both Jake Paul and Ben Askren got from this affair, many people in the MMA community called out the YouTube celebrity after his win. Among these was former two-division UFC champ BJ Penn.

Taking to Twitter, the Hawaiian called for Triller to send a contract for a fight between he and Jake. On top of that, he predicts that he would be able to knock out his would-be foe in the very first round.

“Hey @triller send me a contract and I will happily knock this f—ker out in one round “

Considering the fact that BJ Penn has not gotten a win in MMA since 2010, on top of him having gone 0-7-1 in that time, it seems almost impossible that he and Jake Paul would fight each other. On the other hand, given the type of opponents that Jake likes to pit himself against, it is not entirely out of the realm of possibility.